Video of North Texas school resource officer pushing bus full of students goes viral

A herculean effort in Hood County is going viral after a school bus full of students broke down in the middle of the road. A school resource officer jumped into action, rolled up his sleeves and pushed the bus to safety.

The saying is that a picture is worth a thousand words, and a photo of Granbury ISD School Marshal Officer Adrick Streiff's selfless act is capturing the hearts of the community.

"Me and the bus driver were trying to get the bus started, and when we couldn't get it started, I was like, 'Okay, let me get out in the highway and direct traffic,'" Streiff said.

Dash camera video from a passing motorist shows Streiff jumping into action on the afternoon of Dec. 16.

"It was blocking oncoming traffic. I just went and started pushing the bus," Streiff said.

Streiff pushed the school bus full of Mambrino Elementary School students about 15 feet off the road.

"I saw a problem, and I needed to solve it because it was more of a safety concern, not just for the students and the bus driver on the bus, but it was also for the safety for motorists on Mambrino Highway," Streiff said.

Streiff has worked as a school resource officer for three years and said the students mean the world to him personally.

"The students are important to me and just like my own kids, so I see every student as one of my own kids," Streiff said. "Their safety is my number one priority, along with my staff."

The U.S. Army veteran and father of six didn't expect the video to go viral.

"I get to work the next day, and then one of my APs, Miss JJ, she's like, 'Hey, you're on Nextdoor.' I'm like, 'What? What's Nextdoor?'" Streiff said.

The video on Hood County Breaking News' Facebook page has more than a thousand likes, comments, and shares.

"The next day I get to work and everybody's like, 'Oh, look at Superman,'" Streiff said.

The man with an invisible cape remains humble.

"I really didn't want any of this recognition," Streiff said. "I wasn't expecting any of this, and honestly, I don't think I'm a hero. I'm just a regular old person that just saw this problem that needed to be solved because I think anybody would do it. It's just the right thing to do."

Streiff shows that not all heroes wear capes, but some wear a uniform and spring into action, keeping children and drivers safe.



