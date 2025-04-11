Video shows North Texas officer barely escaping serious injury as unlicensed teen crashes into patrol car

Doug Myers is a digital content producer for CBS Texas. A longtime journalist, Doug has worked for four newspapers in Texas and Louisiana and for three television stations in Texas. He has also spent time as a digital content manager for a national trade association and as communications director for a state agency.
Footage released Friday shows a Farmers Branch police officer narrowly avoiding serious harm when an unlicensed teenage driver lost control, veered off the wet road, and collided with his patrol car.
"I just think I'm the luckiest person in the world right now," the five-year veteran officer told backup units when they arrived. "I'm just glad I'm alive."
The accident occurred last Friday in the 13200 block of Mount Castle Drive.
The officer miraculously escaped with only minor injuries after seizing the steering wheel while leaning into his patrol car, preventing himself from being dragged under the vehicle.
Grateful for the officer's quick thinking, a Farmers Branch police spokesperson emphasized the hazards of wet road conditions, the importance of maintaining safe speeds, and the critical need for comprehensive driver education for teens before they drive independently.
A passerby stopped to check on the welfare of the officer, drawing police praise.
