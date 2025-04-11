Video shows North Texas officer barely escaping serious injury as unlicensed teen crashes into patrol car

Footage released Friday shows a Farmers Branch police officer narrowly avoiding serious harm when an unlicensed teenage driver lost control, veered off the wet road, and collided with his patrol car.

"I just think I'm the luckiest person in the world right now," the five-year veteran officer told backup units when they arrived. "I'm just glad I'm alive."

Officer Walks Away from Near-Fatal Collision 🚨 Incredibly Close Call – Officer Walks Away from Collision 🚨 This video shows the terrifying moment when a driver loses control of his truck on wet roads and plows into our patrol vehicle. The accident occurred last Friday in the 13200 block of Mount Castle Drive. The unlicensed teenage driver claimed he was changing lanes when he lost control and swerved off the road. The officer, leaning into his squad car, managed to grab the steering wheel just in time to avoid being pulled under the vehicle. Miraculously, he walked away with only minor injuries. This close call is a powerful reminder of the dangers of wet road conditions and the importance of maintaining proper speed. It also highlights the critical need for proper driver education for teens prior to driving on their own. Parents and guardians - do not allow your teens to operate a vehicle, even for a short trip. One poor decision can have life-altering consequences. We're grateful for the officer’s quick thinking, but we also want to remind everyone to drive safely and responsibly. Please share to spread awareness! Posted by Farmers Branch Police Department on Friday, April 11, 2025

The accident occurred last Friday in the 13200 block of Mount Castle Drive.

The officer miraculously escaped with only minor injuries after seizing the steering wheel while leaning into his patrol car, preventing himself from being dragged under the vehicle.

Grateful for the officer's quick thinking, a Farmers Branch police spokesperson emphasized the hazards of wet road conditions, the importance of maintaining safe speeds, and the critical need for comprehensive driver education for teens before they drive independently.

A passerby stopped to check on the welfare of the officer, drawing police praise.