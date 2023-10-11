Fort Worth police seek Victor Manuel Medina-Ramirez in connection to fatal crash
TARRANT COUNTY (CBSNewsTexas.com) - The Fort Worth Police Department is asking for the public's help finding Victor Manuel Medina-Ramirez, 27.
Investigators said they believe he's connected to a crash on Sept. 24, which killed one person and the unborn child of a woman driving the car that was hit.
Contact the department or call Crime Stoppers at 817-469-TIPS if you know where Medina-Ramirez is.
