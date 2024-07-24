Victim in 1984 Texas murder identified; authorities appeal for public's help

WIZARD WELLS – Investigators have identified the victim of a 1984 murder that occurred near this rural community about 56 miles northwest of Fort Worth.

Authorities say Roberta Mumma's remains were found in a remote area more than 35 years ago. She was 25 at the time of her death.

According to the Jack County Sheriff's Office, advanced forensic techniques and DNA analysis were used to identify Mumma.

Texas Rangers have joined the Jack County Sheriff's Office in "actively investigating this cold case and seeking justice for Roberta Mumma," a news release said.

Anyone with information should contact the Jack County Sheriff's Office at (940) 567-2161 or chauger@jackcounty.texas.gov.

"The smallest detail could be crucial in solving this case and bringing closure to Roberta Mumma's loved ones," the sheriff's office said.