Victim entrapped after multi-car crash, truck fire shut down US Highway 80 in Kaufman County

A crash involving multiple vehicles, including an 18-wheeler, shut down all eastbound lanes of U.S. Highway 80 and its service road near Townsend Boulevard in Kaufman County just before 8 a.m. Thursday.

The 18-wheeler also caught fire.

Video from CBS News Texas Chopper shows the 18-wheeler's burned-out cab in the service road with its cargo stretched across the median. Other wreckage from the crash is impacting the main lanes of the highway. At least five vehicles, including the 18-wheeler, appear to be involved.

At least one person was entrapped in the wreckage, according to the Forney Police Department. Their condition is not yet clear.

Authorities expect the highway to be closed for multiple hours while the crash is investigated and cleaned up.

The Kaufman County Sheriff's Office said the Texas Department of Public Safety leading the investigation.