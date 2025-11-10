2025 Veterans Day events and deals across North Texas

Veterans Day is Nov. 11, honoring those who served in the military.

Several events are happening across North Texas in celebration for those who served, and many restaurants are offering free meals to veterans and active military.

What's going on around Dallas-Fort Worth on Veterans Day:

Greater Dallas Veterans Day Parade

11 a.m.

Hall of State, Fair Park

Ceremonies begin with the traditional "11th Hour Ceremony." This year's parade theme is "Commemorating 75 Years of the Korean War." The Ceremony will include a symbolic laying of the wreath, Taps and a Missing Man Formation military flyover. Following the ceremony, the parade will pass in review in front of the Hall of State.

National Medal of Honor Museum

10 a.m.

Arlington, Texas

The National Medal of Honor Museum has several events lined up on Veterans Day, including extended hours, a book signing, parade and drone show.

2025 Tarrant County Veterans Day Parade

11 a.m.

Tarrant County Courthouse, Downtown Fort Worth

This year, the parade is honoring Vietnam Veterans. Parade begins outside the Tarrant County Courthouse on Main St.

Veterans Day Celebration

9 a.m.

Veterans Memorial Park, 925 Conover Dr., Grand Prairie

Veterans Day on the Square

11.a.m.

Denton Downtown Square

Where to get a discount around Dallas-Fort Worth on Veterans Day:

Fort Worth Botanic Gardens

8 a.m.-5p.m.

No tickets or reservations required.

Panther City BBQ

Fort Worth

Panther City BBQ is normally closed on Tuesday but will open its doors on Veterans Day from 11 a.m.-12p.m. to serve 100 free meals to veterans.

Texas Roadhouse

Veterans and active military can get a free meal voucher on Veterans Day.

Applebee's

Veterans and active military can get a free meal from a set menu and get a $5 coupon for another visit.

Chili's

Veterans and active military members can get a free meal from a set menu on Veterans Day.

Chipotle

From 4 p.m.-8 p.m., guests who order an entrée in-restaurant and present a valid military ID will receive a second entrée for free.

Starbucks

On Veterans Day, veterans, military service members and military spouses can enjoy a free tall brewed coffee.