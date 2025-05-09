Venezuelan immigrant killed by stray bullet in Dallas apartment riddled with bullet holes

With a broken heart and tears streaming down her face, Joana Del Valle Ceballos De Sousa spoke about her husband, Gabriel Alejandro Golindaño Alvarez.

"This is really hard for me, because we had so many plans, so many things," she said. "He was a hardworking man, honest, sociable, he had goals he wanted to achieve."

Apartment riddled with bullet holes

Del Valle Ceballos De Sousa told CBS News Texas her husband was killed after a stray bullet hit him while he was sleeping early Friday morning, around 2 a.m.

Dallas police said they arrived at the 3100 block of Spruce Valley Lane, where they found a man who had been shot and killed.

On Friday, CBS News Texas visited the Westwood Apartments and discovered an apartment riddled with over 20 bullet holes.

Del Valle Ceballos De Sousa said she and her husband lived in the apartment above where the shots were fired.

"It was strange because when we would hear loud noises like that, he's usually the one to wake me up, and I tried moving him and waking him up, and nothing… and then I decided to turn on the lights, and he was soaked in blood," she said.

Seeking safety and stability

The 31-year-old arrived from Venezuela four years ago. Del Valle Ceballos De Sousa said her husband had no criminal record, had never been involved with drugs, and had no ties to those who targeted their neighbors. She said they came to the U.S. hoping to find safety and steady work.

"One of our goals was to buy a home in Venezuela, and he wanted to return to Venezuela to see his mom," Del Valle Ceballos De Sousa said.

Grieving and seeking justice

Now a widow, Del Valle Ceballos De Sousa is planning her husband's funeral, not knowing what a future without him will look like.

"I love him so much, I appreciate him, I respect him… for me he was more than a partner, he was my life companion," she said.

It's unclear if police have made any arrests in this case or if they have any leads. A Dallas police spokesperson said this is an ongoing investigation.