Venezuelan fugitive wanted for contract killings of 4 arrested in North Texas, ICE says

A Venezuelan man wanted for the contract killings of four individuals in his home country was arrested in Grapevine earlier this month, according to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Anthony Fabian Marin La Torre, 42, was taken into custody on May 2 by ICE and the North Texas Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force Strike Force, authorities said in a release on Friday.

Marin La Torre illegally entered the United States as part of a family unit on Sept. 26, 2022, through the San Luis port of entry in Arizona, ICE said. On Feb. 18, Venezuelan authorities informed U.S. law enforcement that Marin La Torre was wanted.

"This fugitive stands accused of some horrific crimes, further representing a threat in the communities of Texas that we will not tolerate," said Josh Johnson, acting field office director for ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations in Dallas. "ICE Dallas will never relent in our priority of enhancing public safety and arresting and removing criminal alien threats from our streets."

Marin La Torre remains in ICE custody, pending removal proceedings.

In addition to ICE and the North Texas task force, the operation involved the DEA, FBI, and U.S. Marshals Service.