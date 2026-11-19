At least one person has been taken to the hospital after a vehicle crashed into a Dallas home early Thursday morning, authorities said.

According to first responders at the scene, the incident happened at about 1:30 a.m. near West Kiest Boulevard and South Cockrell Hill Road. Crews said that a vehicle left the road, hit an SUV and then crashed through the home.

The resident who lives in the home told CBS News Texas that he and his 18-year-old nephew were sitting on the couch, waiting for the new Grand Theft Auto 6 game to download, when the incident occurred.

"By the time I got up and looked over, I see my nephew – he's stuck up under the front of the vehicle… My adrenaline pumping so fast, we just went to try and move the car to get him up out of there," the resident said.

There's no word yet on the 18-year-old's condition.

The victim's family told CBS News Texas that the driver responsible for the crash was taken into custody.

This is a developing story. We'll update as more information becomes available.