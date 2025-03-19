US-75 shut down in Dallas due to fatal crash involving pedestrian

US 75 through Dallas closed due to crash involving pedestrian

A portion of US-75 is shut down in Dallas due to a fatal crash involving a pedestrian.

Southbound lanes of the highway at Royal Lane shut down, causing a backup all the way to Spring Valley Road in Richardson.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation, the crash was reported just before midnight Wednesday.

Traffic is being forced off at the Royal Lane exit onto the service road.

A CBS News Texas photographer at the scene saw investigators setting up barriers, blocking the highway. Debris could also be seen on the road.

It is unknown how long US-75 will be shut down.

CBS News Texas has reached out to law enforcement for more information.