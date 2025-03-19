Watch CBS News
US-75 shut down in Dallas due to fatal crash involving pedestrian

By
Julia Falcon
Digital Content Producer, CBS Texas
Julia Falcon is a digital content producer at CBS News Texas. Julia has previously written for news outlets across Dallas-Fort Worth like the Denton Record-Chronicle, D Magazine, 1080 KRLD and 105.3 The Fan. She covers a span of topics, focusing on sports and trending topics. Every week, Julia produces a show called "Eye on Trending," where she answers top trending questions.
A portion of US-75 is shut down in Dallas due to a fatal crash involving a pedestrian. 

Southbound lanes of the highway at Royal Lane shut down, causing a backup all the way to Spring Valley Road in Richardson.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation, the crash was reported just before midnight Wednesday.

Traffic is being forced off at the Royal Lane exit onto the service road. 

A CBS News Texas photographer at the scene saw investigators setting up barriers, blocking the highway. Debris could also be seen on the road. 

It is unknown how long US-75 will be shut down.

CBS News Texas has reached out to law enforcement for more information. 

