US 75 traffic halted in Collin County after semi‑truck crash, authorities say

A crash involving a semi‑truck and trailer has brought traffic to a halt on US 75 in Collin County, shutting down both directions of the highway, according to the Anna Police Department.

Northbound drivers are being diverted at Rosamond Parkway, while southbound traffic is being routed off at Exit 48B.

Police are urging motorists to avoid the area and say significant delays are expected while emergency crews work the scene.

Anna is located about 45 miles north of Dallas.

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.