UNT advances for a spot in the American Conference Championship following win against Temple

The Mean Green Football team beat Temple at home 52-25 this Friday, earning them a chance at the American Championship Game.

With its victory over Temple at DATCU Stadium, the University of North Texas closed out its regular season 11-1, the first 11-win regular season in program history.

The win positions UNT for a berth in the American Conference Championship Game, marking the latest milestone in a season that has exceeded expectations and kept the Mean Green firmly in the hunt for a spot in the 12-team College Football Playoff.

Friday's result does not entirely lock in UNT's postseason path.

North Texas would host the American Championship Game if Tulane loses on Saturday. If Tulane wins, the Green Wave's status as the conference's highest-ranked team in the CFP Selection Committee rankings would give them the top spot in a three-way tiebreaker with North Texas and Navy. In that scenario, UNT would face Navy for a chance to reach the title game.

The Mean Green defeated Navy 31-17 earlier this season on Nov. 1.

Coach Eric Morris is Mean Green no more

UNT head coach Eric Morris, who led North Texas to one of the most successful seasons in its 100-plus-year history, is set to leave Denton to become Oklahoma State's 25th head coach.

"I want to express our deep gratitude to Eric for everything he has done for Mean Green Football over the past three seasons," UNT Vice President and Director of Athletics Jared Mosely said in a statement. "He took over at one of the most chaotic times in college athletics and brought great success on the field, including two bowl-eligible seasons and the program's first national ranking in over six decades."

CBS Sports reported several early names to watch as potential replacements. According to industry sources, the list includes former West Virginia coach Neal Brown, Texas Tech offensive coordinator Mack Leftwich, Texas Tech associate head coach Kenny Perry and Oregon associate head coach Ra'Shaad Samples.

Will Drew Mestemaker stay in Denton?

With Morris departing after the season, the future of breakout quarterback Drew Mestemaker is uncertain.

The redshirt freshman, who entered the regular-season finale as the Bowl Subdivision's passing leader despite never starting a varsity game in high school, has powered the nation's top offense, averaging 503 total yards and 46.3 points per game. UNT has scored at least 50 points six times this season, including four of the last five games since its lone loss.

Mestemaker has said he'll always be grateful for the opportunity Morris gave him. Morris, prior to taking the Oklahoma State job, acknowledged having "small conversations" with Mestemaker about his future and planned to sit down with him after the season to determine what comes next — a conversation that is still expected to happen.