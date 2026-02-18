UNT cancels Dallas artist's exhibit without explanation, sparking campus backlash

The University of North Texas is facing backlash from students, faculty and the artist himself after abruptly canceling a planned exhibition at the College of Visual Arts and Design. The show, created by Dallas‑raised artist Victor Quiñonez – known professionally as Marka27 – was scheduled to run through the spring semester but was taken down almost immediately.

"I was told that it stayed open maybe two days, and that it was completely covered up and taken down," Quiñonez said.

The exhibition, titled Ni de Aquí Ni de Allá – "Neither from here nor there" – explores dual identity and the experience of growing up in the United States while staying connected to one's cultural heritage.

"The exhibition, it deals with dual identity. It really goes deep into what it means to grow up in the US, but also love your own identity and be connected to your heritage," he said.

Artist says communication suddenly stopped

Quiñonez, who grew up in East Dallas, said preparations for the Feb. 3 opening had been positive until communication from the university abruptly stopped.

"The exhibition was slated for February 3rd and was supposed to be up until May 1st. I would say I was ghosted by the university for about a week. No response to emails, no response to text messages," he said.

He said he first learned something was wrong when UNT students began messaging him on social media.

"It wasn't until February 11th that UNT students started reaching out to me through social media, through DMs, asking me, 'What's going on with your exhibition? Is your exhibition being postponed? We see that it's been covered. All the blinds are down, the front of the windows are covered with brown paper, and we can no longer look inside.'"

UNT sends cancellation letter with no explanation

Later that night, Quiñonez said he received a letter from the university informing him the exhibit was canceled — without any explanation.

"So my first thought was, you know, what a waste, what a missed opportunity. And I felt bad for the student body that wasn't going to get to see the exhibition, because it was really more for them than myself. I really wanted them to see themselves in this exhibition, to feel represented, to feel seen."

UNT has not responded to multiple requests for comment.

Students and faculty members are also calling for transparency. In a letter to the university president, they wrote: "The removal of legally protected artistic expression from a university gallery contradicts the institution's own commitments to academic freedom."

Exhibit touches on identity, not just immigration

Quiñonez said the exhibition includes references to ICE, but he emphasized that immigration enforcement is not the central theme.

"The exhibition is absolutely not just focused on ICE. It's one element of the entire exhibition. It's more focused on dual identity. It's absolutely more focused on celebrating our culture, really bringing the humanity to the people that are being villainized right now."