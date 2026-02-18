UNT faces backlash after abruptly canceling cultural identity art exhibit Students and staff at UNT are criticizing the university after an art exhibit by a Dallas‑raised artist was abruptly canceled and covered up just days after opening. The artist says the show — focused on dual identity and cultural heritage — was scheduled to run from February 3 through May 1, but communication from the university stopped in the week leading up to the debut. He says he still hasn’t received an explanation for why the exhibit was removed.