University of North Texas student reports sexual assault; police investigating suspect posing as student

A University of North Texas student reported being sexually assaulted inside a residence hall room on March 12 by a man they connected with through a social or dating app, UNT police said.

Investigators say the suspect is a non‑student who may be approaching people near the Music Building while pretending to be a student.

Police release suspect description

Police said the suspect is described as a 25‑ to 27‑year‑old Indian male, about 5‑foot‑9. The student, who reported the alleged sexual assault on March 20, told the university the man sometimes hangs around the Music Building to meet people.

UNT police say they are actively investigating and may already have enough information to identify him. The department said there is no additional information to release at this time.

University issues safety reminders

The alert emphasized that sexual assault is never the survivor's fault and that crime alerts are intended to help the UNT community stay aware of how perpetrators may target victims.

Safety reminders included using caution when meeting people from social or dating apps and arranging first meetings in public places, reporting suspicious activity by calling 911, trusting instincts in unsafe situations, and staying aware of surroundings.

UNT also reminded students of available support services, including a full‑time survivor advocate who can assist with safety accommodations, academic needs, medical attention, and counseling. The advocate is located in the University Union, Room 411, and can be reached at survivoradvocate@unt.edu or 940‑565‑2648.

Police ask for information

Anyone with information is asked to contact UNT police at (940) 565‑3006 or report anonymously at (940) 369‑TIPS (8477).