UNT Dallas to offer free tuition for qualifying students this fall

UNT Dallas is removing a major barrier for many prospective students: the cost of college.

Beginning this fall, qualifying undergraduates can receive free tuition and mandatory fees for up to four years through the university's new Trailblazer Tuition Trust.

As the only public four‑year university in the city's southern sector, UNT Dallas is expanding with new buildings, new degree programs, and a renewed focus on first‑generation students.

"We want to be an institution of first choice for them. How we'll do that is to have a curriculum that meets the needs of our industry partners," said President Warren von Eschenbach, PhD. "To have a university in their backyard, I think, gives them opportunities they may not have had otherwise."

A major announcement at investiture

Von Eschenbach's formal investiture earlier this month included a surprise: the launch of the Trailblazer Tuition Trust, which guarantees free tuition and mandatory fees for qualified undergraduates from families earning less than $100,000 annually.

"We're removing that barrier for them and helping them understand that this is achievable. This is achievable. Work with us. We're here for you," he said.

What students must do to qualify

To receive free tuition, students must graduate from a Texas high school, come from a family earning $100,000 or less, submit the FAFSA, and apply by Monday, June 1.

"To qualify for the free tuition program, you have to graduate from a Texas high school. The family income limits are $100,000 or less. And here's the important one. You have to get that FAFSA on file and apply by Monday, June 1st," reporter Robbie Owens said.

Students already feeling relief

Incoming freshman Madeline Rodriguez said she worried about affording college until she earned a presidential scholarship.

"I kind of was like, should I even do college? Because I can't pay for all of it, I really can't," she said. "I mean, I would love for my parents to help me, but it's really my responsibility."

Rodriguez said she's excited to share the new tuition program with friends.

"I have a couple of friends that are coming here. One of them, like I've said, she doesn't have everything paid for. So when she hears about this program, she's going to be so excited."

Commitment to the community

"We are here for the community," von Eschenbach said. "Established in southern Dallas to be an anchor institution for the community. And so we have a responsibility and obligation to meet the needs of the community and contribute to the public good."

"It's very exciting," he added.