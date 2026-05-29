UNT Dallas launches free‑tuition program for qualifying students UNT Dallas is expanding access to higher education with its new Trailblazer Tuition Trust, which offers free tuition to qualifying students starting this fall. As the only public four‑year university in southern Dallas, the school is growing with new buildings, new degree programs and a mission to support first‑generation students. University leaders say the initiative is designed to make college more affordable and align programs with industry needs.