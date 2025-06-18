UNT alums Carlos Ortiz and Sebastian Munoz returning home for LIV Golf Dallas

The LIV Golf Tour is making a stop at Maridoe Golf Club in Carrollton.

For UNT alums Carlos Ortiz and Sebastian Munoz, being back in the Dallas-Fort Worth area brings back memories from their college days in Denton.

College roots run deep

"It just felt like the right place," Munoz said. "I didn't even go on another visit. I really liked the courses that we played ... and I don't know, I just kind of let it roll. And here we are, you know."

"Probably almost half of my life I've been here," Ortiz said. "I really feel comfortable. I really feel the people are closer to at home. I feel the family culture here is different than the rest of the United States."

UNT alums Carlos Ortiz and Sebastian Munoz CBS Sports Texas

Ortiz shines at U.S. Open

Ortiz himself has had quite the week.

On Sunday, he was tied for the lead at the U.S. Open with four holes to play, finishing tied for fourth — his best finish at a major. The 34-year-old said he took a lot from the experience.

"It was definitely an emotional moment ... just because of how hard you have to work that whole week to get in contention and not being able to pull it off ... but overall, pretty happy," Ortiz said. "I did everything I could. I did my best, and that's all you can always do."

Home-course advantage at Maridoe

Oakmont, as we all saw, can be anything but comforting for a golfer. Maridoe is no walk in the park either, but the good news for Ortiz and Munoz is that they're no strangers to DFW. They feel it's a home-field advantage heading into next week's tournament.

"It just feels like my second home," Ortiz said. "People treat me that way, so I'm excited to play in front of a lot of friends and family. You have to be diligent in how you play this golf course, but thankfully, I've been a member here for a while now, and I know how this course can play. I think I will be prepared."

Inspiring the next generation

The tournament is still a week away, but the two pros are staying busy.

Several high school golfers got a putting lesson from both Munoz and Ortiz, who hope to inspire the next wave of players.

"We have that same job with the kids of this generation," Ortiz said. "I think that's a responsibility. We have to inspire the new generations to know that if they work hard enough, they can do whatever they want — not only in golf but in life."