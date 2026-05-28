Universal Kids Resort in Frisco announces opening date, ticket prices

The newest major attraction in North Texas has an opening date set.

After more than three years of construction, the highly anticipated Universal Kids Resort in Frisco will open on July 1, according to a news release sent Thursday morning.

The resort includes a 20-acre theme park designed specifically for children, featuring seven unique areas with attractions themed after different characters including SpongeBob SquarePants, the Minions and Shrek.

In addition to the theme park, the resort includes a colorful 300-room hotel with an outdoor pool and other amenities.

Tickets are available for purchase starting Thursday, with single-day passes to the park ranging from $54.99 per person on weekdays in September to $79.99 over Labor Day Weekend. Annual passes start at $129.99. Children age 2 and under will get in free.

Room rates at the hotel do not include admission to the park, but vacation packages are available.