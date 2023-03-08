City of Frisco approves Universal Studios theme park

FRISCO (CBSNewsTexas.com) – The City of Frisco has given the green light to a Universal Studios theme park.

Dozens of nearby homeowners pleaded with the city council to delay the vote so their concerns about traffic, crime and quality of life issues can be addressed.

"I feel like it's a big project, it's going to impact Frisco for the next 100 years. There's no reason to rush through it. It doesn't make any sense," one resident said.

People who live near the proposed site of a Universal Studios theme park asked Frisco city leaders to take more time studying it's potential negative impact.

"This major of a project, that's been shoved down our throats, completely shoved down our throats. It's unbelievable," said another resident.

Universal wants to build an amusement park for kids on 97 acres on the north end of Frisco in addition to a 300 room hotel. Critics say the final agreement leaves too many loopholes on hours of operation.

They also don't like the fact that city leaders will be getting free tickets to the park, or at least discounts.

During a final presentation, the city council heard about the park generating $3 million a year in sales and property taxes along with more than $1 million a year in hotel taxes.

"From every aspect, it will be something that I think the City of Frisco will be proud of," said John Reynolds, Universal Studios senior VP of external affairs.

But those who live in the nearby Cobb Hill neighborhood of more than 200 homes worry the park will be an eyesore that will attract traffic and crime, not to mention lower their property values.

"The trees are too small, I mean 12 foot trees to try and shade 80 foot structures? Give me a break," said another resident.

"Our home in Cobb Hill is our retirement home and approval of this SUP will undoubtedly alter our way of life," another resident said.

The arguments seem to have fallen on deaf ears as the council passed both votes needed to approve the zoning request for construction to move forward.

"I feel like the council has rubberstamped this, I don't feel like we're being heard," said Frisco resident Emily Rottenberg. "I don't think that planning and zoning is listening to all of our concerns. What our next step is probably going to have to be is to try to get signatures for a referendum."

It will take a lot of signatures for opponents to force a citywide referendum on the theme park. Angry residents say they plan to try anyway.