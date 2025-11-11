United Way of Metropolitan Dallas celebrates 100 years of service to North Texans

United Way of Metropolitan Dallas is marking a major milestone, celebrating 100 years of serving North Texans in need.

From helping children access quality early education to supporting families facing financial hardship, its partnerships have touched nearly every corner of the community.

"A lot has changed in 100 years," said Susan Hoff, Chief Strategy and Impact Officer for United Way of Metropolitan Dallas. "Our focus is to build a North Texas where everyone has access to opportunities to thrive through education, financial stability and health."

Founded in 1924 as "The Community Chest," United Way has grown into one of the largest nonprofit networks in the region, working with more than 200 partner organizations.

Among its longest-standing partners is ChildCareGroup, which has been helping working parents and educating young children for over a century.

"There was a group of civic-minded women who stepped forward to create an organization that would care for young children while their mothers went to work," said Tori Mannes, President and CEO of ChildCareGroup.

When United Way launched 23 years later, ChildCareGroup was one of the first recipients of its funding was a $27,000 gift that would equal more than $500,000 today.

"At that time, a gift of that size really propelled our organization," Mannes said.

For the centennial, United Way is hosting a celebration this Saturday at Fair Park featuring performances by Janet Jackson and Blake Shelton.

"When you're 100, you have a right to celebrate," Hoff said. "But it is a party with a purpose. We want everyone united together to understand how important this work is and how we're going to drive opportunity across North Texas."

As United Way of Metropolitan Dallas looks ahead to its next century, its leaders say one thing will remain the same: a commitment to uniting the community in the mission to make a difference.