The United States Attorney for the Southern District of Texas is making national headlines after he sent letters to three Democratic U.S. Senators and a member of Congress about the comments they made about investigating associates of President Trump. Those who received letters from Aaron Reitz include Senator Elissa Slotkin, D-Michigan, Elizabeth Warren, D-Massachusetts, Richard Blumenthal, D-Connecticut, and Representative Robert Garcia, D-California. Reitz was nominated by President Trump and approved by the U.S. Senate earlier this year after he ran unsuccessfully in the Republican primary for Texas Attorney General.

In an interview with CBS News Texas, Reitz said, "All we had to do was look at the repeated statements of each of these individuals that received a letter committing not merely to conduct legitimate congressional oversight, which of course is the prerogative of Article 1 of the U.S. Constitution, both the House and the Senate, but commitments to go far above and beyond what the Supreme Court calls a legitimate legislative purpose, which is the basis for any legislative committee activity."

Reitz said he has opened a preliminary inquiry into the matter.

"Given what these individuals have said, we have reason to believe, although we are not yet alleging, we have reason to believe that 18 U.S.C. 241 and 242, which combined is, in summary, a conspiracy to deprive Americans of their First Amendment freedom of association rights. In other words, punishing people through the criminalization of the hearing process, congressional hearing process, to go after private individuals and entities. That is not only an illegal use, potentially an illegal use of a congressional committee, but is, in and of itself, potentially violating federal law," he said.

In a post on X last week, Senator Blumenthal wrote, "No question about our oversight and investigation - uncovering corruption. It will continue, with undiminished determination, despite Trump DOJ threats designed to deter or intimidate us. Watch what we do." Senator Slotkin made a similar post on X saying, "No matter how many times President Trump and his Department of Justice threaten me, I will not back down from fighting for the country I love."

The group known as Campaign For Accountability filed a complaint against Reitz with the State Bar of Texas, asking to investigate him for violating the Texas Disciplinary Rules of Professional Conduct. The group says the Democratic lawmakers have a right to conduct oversight of the Trump administration. In response, Reitz rejected the group's complaint.

"Their complaint, I've read it in full. It's over a dozen pages. I think it's entirely baseless, but it's what the donors of the Campaign For Accountability want them to do, which, like some of the Senators that I've sent a letter to, they are seeking scouts. So, they're welcome to try to come after my bar license. I stand by what I've done. I've acted with the highest degree of professionalism," Reitz said.

Former Congressman and now Congressman-elect Colin Allred, D-Dallas, criticized Reitz's letters to the Democratic lawmakers. He told CBS News Texas, "This is an ongoing theme that we've seen, which is that this administration thinks that it cannot be held accountable. It's been completely lawless, and part of what we saw in the election just a couple of weeks ago was a rejection of that idea. I think this guy should spend his time doing what I know U.S. Attorneys should be doing because I worked in the U.S. Attorney's Office, which is going after crime, rooting out corruption, dealing with the cartels, human trafficking, instead of trying to violate the Constitution and step way out of his depth into an area that he knows nothing about."

Allred is returning to Congress in January to represent the newly drawn 33rd Congressional District in Dallas County. He left Congress in 2024 after running unsuccessfully for U.S. Senate against Republican Ted Cruz. Allred said Democrats in Congress need to exercise their constitutional duty to oversee the executive branch while also fighting for policies to help people who remain concerned about the cost of living.

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