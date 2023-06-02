Watch CBS News
Source: Tyrese Simmons cuts off ankle monitor, vanishes ahead of murder trial

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – The man set to go to trial next week for the 2019 murder of a 9-year-old Dallas girl is on the run, a source familiar with the trial told CBS News Texas.

The source said that Tyrese Simmons cut his electronic ankle monitor and vanished.

In August 2019, police say that Simmons, a rapper at the time, was looking for another rapper when he shot into the wrong apartment, killing Brandoniya Bennett.

It's not known how long authorities believe Simmons went missing. 

Last year, 22-year-old Davonte Brown was sentenced to 45 years in prison for Bennett's murder.

