Two siblings remain in burn unit after Fort Worth fire that killed 5-year-old brother

CBS News Texas brought you the story of a fire that claimed the life of a five-year-old boy and sent three of his siblings to the hospital. We've now learned one of the children tried to save her little brother from the flames.

On June 25, 2026, an unimaginable loss hit the Barboza family at a home along McCart Avenue in Fort Worth's southside.

Lyxander Barboza Mendoza family's social worker, Martha Piñon

Social worker Martha Piñon with Cornerstone Assistance Network is helping the family and said five-year-old Lyxander Barboza Mendoza died in the fire.

"He was always loving on mom and dad. He was just the life of the home. He was the baby," Piñon said.

Two of Lyxander Barboza's siblings remain in the burn unit at Parkland Hospital.

"The oldest is Violeta, and she's 17 years old. She has third-degree burns, so she's in the burn unit at Parkland, and the process is going to be a long healing process for her," Piñon said. "Then there's Angel, which he is 12 years old. He is also in the burn unit."

Eight-year-old Azul Barboza was at the hospital but has been released.

There's a reason why Violeta Barboza 's injuries are so severe.

"She did try to save her little brother [Lyxander Barboza ], and that is why she had the majority of the burns on her body," Piñon said.

Piñon said the children's mother felt sick and was going to the ER when she got a terrifying call from one of her girls.

"She didn't even make it to the emergency room. That's when her daughter called and said that she could smell. I think something burning, something to that nature, and then they heard an explosion," Piñon said.

Barboza Mendoza family family's social worker, Martha Piñon

The family lost everything in the fire and is staying at a hotel. Piñon organized a GoFundMe for the family.

"Given the fact that the children are going to be in the hospital for quite a bit, I'm not sure the length of time, but it's going to be quite a bit of time there," Piñon said.

A community vigil for Lyxander Barboza will be held on Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Foster Park in Fort Worth.