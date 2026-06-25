Child killed, 3 children injured after house fire in Fort Worth, officials say

An overnight house fire has left one child dead and three children injured, officials confirmed early Thursday morning.

According to the Fort Worth Fire Department, a little after 3 a.m., crews were called to the fire at a home in the 4200 block of McCart Avenue. When they arrived, heavy fire was coming from the front and side of the home, and medical helicopters were called in to transport the victims.

FWFD told CBS News Texas that two victims were outside the home when fire crews arrived, and four had to be rescued.

At least two of the victims were pulled from the home by a bystander, officials said.

His girlfriend spoke with CBS News Texas about the moment he ran inside. She said they had been heading toward a relative's home when they spotted the blaze. That's when her boyfriend jumped into action by covering his face with a bandana and busting a window to help pull at least two children from the home before firefighters arrived.

He was transported from the scene with cuts and burns, officials said.

FWFD said seven people lived inside the home -- two adults and five children. One victim, only identified as a school-age child, died at the scene, and two children were taken to the hospital by helicopter, while another child was transported by ambulance.

"Anytime you've got any type of fatality involved, it's just hard for our folks… They try and wonder what they could've done better, what they could've done differently," Fort Worth Fire spokesperson Craig Trojacek said. "Anytime you hear of a kid, it takes it to a whole other level. We're dads, we're moms – it hits us tough."

Fire investigators have not released the cause of the fire as they remain on scene.

This is a developing story. We'll update as more information becomes available.