Watch CBS News
Local News

Two men remain jailed after three armed robberies in 41 minutes, Dallas police say

By
Doug Myers
Digital Content Producer, CBS Texas
Doug Myers is a digital content producer for CBS Texas. A longtime journalist, Doug has worked for four newspapers in Texas and Louisiana and for three television stations in Texas. He has also spent time as a digital content manager for a national trade association and as communications director for a state agency.
Read Full Bio
Doug Myers

/ CBS Texas

CBS News Live
CBS News Texas Live

Two North Texas men remain in jail after allegedly robbing three Dallas convenience stores at gunpoint in just 41 minutes earlier this month, according to police.

Ubaldo Maquitico, 18, and Adrian Urquiza, 20, are accused of pointing handguns and demanding cash at three stores between 4:14 a.m. and 4:55 a.m. on Tuesday, July 1, the Dallas Police Department said.

Urquiza is being held on $100,000 bond, and Maquitico on $50,000 bond, jail records show.

ubaldo-maquitico.jpg
Ubaldo Maquitico, 18   Dallas County Jail
adrian-urquiza.jpg
Adrian Urquiza, 20   Dallas County Jail

Quick arrest after final robbery

Roughly seven minutes after the final robbery, officers spotted the suspects' vehicle near St. Augustine and Lake June Road. Once additional units arrived, police conducted a felony traffic stop, and both suspects surrendered without incident.

"These criminals thought they could tear through our city and get away with it, but through excellent police work and good tactics, two dangerous offenders were arrested and their crime spree stopped before an innocent person was hurt," Deputy Chief Patricia Mora said in a release.

CBS News Texas will provide additional information as it becomes available.

Doug Myers

Doug Myers is a digital content producer for CBS Texas. A longtime journalist, Doug has worked for four newspapers in Texas and Louisiana and for three television stations in Texas. He has also spent time as a digital content manager for a national trade association and as communications director for a state agency.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.