Two men remain jailed after three armed robberies in 41 minutes, Dallas police say

Two North Texas men remain in jail after allegedly robbing three Dallas convenience stores at gunpoint in just 41 minutes earlier this month, according to police.

Ubaldo Maquitico, 18, and Adrian Urquiza, 20, are accused of pointing handguns and demanding cash at three stores between 4:14 a.m. and 4:55 a.m. on Tuesday, July 1, the Dallas Police Department said.

Urquiza is being held on $100,000 bond, and Maquitico on $50,000 bond, jail records show.

Ubaldo Maquitico, 18 Dallas County Jail

Adrian Urquiza, 20 Dallas County Jail

Quick arrest after final robbery

Roughly seven minutes after the final robbery, officers spotted the suspects' vehicle near St. Augustine and Lake June Road. Once additional units arrived, police conducted a felony traffic stop, and both suspects surrendered without incident.

"These criminals thought they could tear through our city and get away with it, but through excellent police work and good tactics, two dangerous offenders were arrested and their crime spree stopped before an innocent person was hurt," Deputy Chief Patricia Mora said in a release.

