Two dead after officer involved shooting along Highway 67 in Cedar Hill

Cedar Hill police said Saturday morning that a man and a woman are dead after a violent altercation along Highway 67 in Cedar Hill on Friday evening.

Investigators said in a press release that a driver called 911, claiming that someone had shot at his vehicle while driving along Highway 67 near Joe Wilson Road.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the suspect's vehicle stopped along the highway shoulder. Officers say a woman then exited the passenger side of the car and was shot by the man driving the car.

The man then got out of the driver's side of the car and pointed a gun at responding officers, who opened fire on the man. Officers provided medical attention to both the man and woman until paramedics arrived. The man was taken to a nearby hospital but was later pronounced deceased. The woman died at the scene.

The Texas Rangers have now stepped in to investigate the officer-involved shooting, and the involved officers have been placed on administrative leave while the investigation is underway.