Two men arrested after Arlington shooting leaves 3 injured, police say

Two men are in jail after three people were shot in Arlington early Sunday morning, police say.

Officers were called to an apartment complex in the 900 block of Terrell Circle around 3:30 a.m. for a reported fight. When officers arrived, several people pointed them to three men with gunshot wounds.

Police believe the two suspects, later identified as 19-year-old Alexander Rubio and 40-year-old Cristian Rubio Lora, showed up to a party at the complex and started a fight, based on the initial investigation. During the alleged fight, police said, one of the suspects got a gun and fired it several times before both suspects got in a vehicle and fled.

Arlington police said that as the responding officers arrived at the apartment complex, they saw a pickup truck leaving at a high rate of speed. Witnesses later identified the truck as the suspect vehicle.

Suspects arrested after shooting at apartment complex

Officials issued a "Be On the Lookout" for the truck and, not long after, Mansfield police and the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office found the truck in Mansfield, made a traffic stop and detained the two men in the truck. After a witness confirmed the two men as the suspects in the shooting, they were arrested.

Rubio, who was driving the truck, was booked into the Arlington City Jail on three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and fleeing a police officer. Rubio Lora was charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Arlington police said all three shooting victims, ages 23, 36 and 45, were taken to local hospitals and are expected to survive.