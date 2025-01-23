Trump's birthright citizenship order blocked in court as advocates vow to fight on

Texas advocates vow to fight on as Trump's birthright citizenship order blocked in court

NORTH TEXAS — Multiple states and cities are suing President Donald Trump over his executive order ending birthright citizenship.

Their argument is that a person born in the United States is a citizen of the United States and is protected under the 14th Amendment to the Constitution.

In a Washington state federal court Thursday a judge called President Trump's executive order seeking to end birthright citizenship for undocumented migrants "blatantly unconstitutional," temporarily blocking it.

On Capitol Hill, the president's allies introduced a bill to make it law.

"I'm predicting and forecasting that when this gets to the U.S. Supreme Court, the U.S. Supreme Court is going to rule that this particular piece of legislation is constitutional," Rep. Andy Biggs said.

"We knew from the get-go that these individuals have been misinformed and this is more of a statement just to let us know you're not welcome here, because the constitution is very clear," LULAC Texas State Director Gabriel Rosales said. "There's going to be a lot of court cases that are going to be flying at the president's office, and we feel very confident that we're going to win these cases as we go along."

Rosales said they're focusing on addressing the rising fears of their community.

"It's going to impact our entire community," he said. "Citizens and noncitizens."

Rosales said there's a big effort underway to make sure their members know their rights. They've been making calls and are sharing informational videos online.