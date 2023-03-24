Trump supporter 'fired up' for Waco campaign rally

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas) - Monica Sudomir of Frisco said she can't wait to attend former President Donald Trump's rally in Waco Saturday, where organizers are expecting 15,000 people.

"I'm fired up, I'm fired up."

Sudomir said Friday she believes President Joe Biden's policies have hurt the country. "I think that President Trump is the only leader today who can make that change happen and get our country back on track again."

Trump has returned to the national spotlight as he sharply criticized a potential indictment against him in Manhattan.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is reportedly investigating Trump for allegedly falsifying business records to hide campaign finance violations. Those violations are allegedly tied to payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

The former President has denied any wrongdoing.

"I think it's phony and I pray that it will never go forward," said Sudomir.

In a statement about Trump's rally in Waco, the Chair of the Texas Democratic Party, Gilberto Hinojosa said, "Donald Trump's brief presidency was a disaster for hard-working Texas families, and we as Texas Democrats are confident that, if he is the Republican nominee in 2024, our state will reject his failed vision."

Some analysts said they're not surprised the former President is returning to Texas, the largest Republican State and one he won in 2016 and 2020.

It's also a solid base for fundraising.

Not everyone who previously supported and voted for Trump has him on top of their list now.

Jeremy Bradford, a Republican political strategist, and former Executive Director of the Tarrant County Republican Party said he hopes Florida Governor Ron DeSantis enters the race. "I think as governor, he has shown leadership that we need. I think he could reunite the Republican party after the divisiveness that has happened over the past several years. I think he'll be our nominee."

Sudomir said Trump is already battle-tested. "The fact that he's still standing strong tells you something about him, He's ready for the fight, always has been."

Trump remains ahead in national Republican primary polls, but the first votes won't be cast until the Iowa Republican Caucus February 5, 2024.

The Texas primary is March 5.

