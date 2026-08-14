RNC Midterm Convention in Dallas, set to be their largest convention since 2016, will offer public access

The Republican National Committee said its first-ever midterm convention, taking place in Dallas, will be the party's largest convention in 10 years.

The event, which will be held at the American Airlines Center on Sept. 9 and 10, will feature President Trump.

In an interview with CBS News Texas, RNC spokesman Zach Kraft said this convention will surpass the one the party held two years ago.

"This event will be larger than the Republican convention in Milwaukee in 2024," Kraft said. "The excitement that we are seeing on the ground from grassroots Republicans in Texas and across this country is real, and because of that, we anticipate this will be the largest midterm convention since 2016."

RNC spokesman Zach Kraft CBS News Texas

Kraft said that while most of the tickets for the convention will go to state parties, the RNC will, for the first time, allow some members of the public to attend. The tickets will be free of charge.

"Never before in history has any major party held a midterm convention, and President Trump wants to focus in on that and open this up to the American people, because all of his work has been about improving their lives," he said. "So, he wants them to be able to have an opportunity to attend this event and hear from him directly."

Winners will be selected by lottery, and a select few chosen to attend will also receive VIP treatment, including a front-row seat. People can start applying on Saturday, Aug. 15, by visiting GOPConvention.com. Kraft said people can apply for either day or both days. The lottery will take place later this month, and winners will be notified Sept. 4.

He said that in addition to the convention inside the American Airlines Center, there will also be activities outside.

"Victory Plaza, that is outside the arena, there will be food, there will be drinks, and there will be special guest performers," he said.

The RNC has not announced the entertainment yet.

Dallas County Democratic Party Chairman Kardal Coleman told CBS News Texas that Democrats are planning counterprogramming during the RNC convention.

"We have fundraisers for folks who want to help us fight here in Texas and help us fight in Dallas County," Coleman said. "But we also have a lean into our activist community as well. So, there will be demonstrations, large gatherings, and rallies for folks who participate in those events as well. So, there are a number of allied organizations that are coming together that are Texas-led initiatives that are demonstrations to let folks allow their voices to be heard, not just in Dallas County, but from around the state of Texas."

In a statement the party released earlier Friday, Coleman criticized the Republicans' convention.

"Trump and Texas Republicans are panicking in front of the entire nation," Coleman said. "They picked a fight in the wrong county. Don't mess with Dallas."

But Kraft, the RNC spokesman, said Republicans will be talking about President Trump's successes this term, including his tax cut bill and securing the southern border. He said they will highlight the sharp differences between Republican and Democratic candidates.

"We welcome this contrast," Kraft said. "If the Democrats in Texas want to put their agenda on the table, we'd love to talk about it. We've seen James Talarico fight for open borders for his entire career. We've seen James Talarico fight for the radical trans agenda and say that kids as young as five should have sex changes. We've also seen him push the crazy idea that there's six genders, we should defund the police. If Democrats in Texas want to talk about their agenda, let's have this conversation."

In response, Coleman said, "Their party is the one that is always stretching the truth. We can't find exactly what they believe in. We are celebrating 20 years of being a blue county in Dallas County. That's not by accident. That's ten election cycles where voters had the choice to choose, whether they would vote a majority for the Democratic Party or the Republican Party, and for ten election cycles, Jack, they've chosen a Democratic stronghold here in Dallas County."

The RNC is seeking up to 750 volunteers a day for the convention. Opportunities will be displayed on the GOP convention website.

Watch Eye On Politics at 7:30 Sunday morning on CBS News Texas on air and streaming.

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