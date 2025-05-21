Trump Jr. says "maybe one day" he'll run for president

President Trump's oldest son, Don Jr., said Wednesday he could run for president "maybe one day," after previously denying he was considering a White House bid.

Asked during an economic forum in Doha, the capital of Qatar, if he would consider entering a presidential race to succeed his father, Don Jr. first chuckled before suggesting it was possible.

Donald Trump Jr. speaking during a session of the Qatar Economic Forum in Doha on May 21, 2025. KARIM JAAFAR / AFP via Getty Images

"It's an honor to be asked and an honor to see that some people are OK with it," he said during a panel discussion at Bloomberg's Qatar Economic Forum as some in the audience applauded. "You never know," he added.

Donald Trump Jr, 47, is an executive vice president at The Trump Organization, his family's luxury real estate conglomerate, and a vocal proponent of his father's right-wing MAGA political agenda.

In March, left-leaning website Mediate reported that Don Jr. was "seriously considering a run for president in 2028," which he denied at the time.

But on Wednesday, Don Jr. didn't rule out a White House run. "I don't know, maybe one day, you know — that calling is there," he told the forum.

"I think my father has truly changed the Republican Party. I think it's the America First party now, the MAGA party, however you want to look at it," he added.

"For the first time ever, the Republican Party actually has a bench of America First fighters," he continued, according to the Reuters news agency.

The Trump Organization has been run by the president's two eldest sons, Don Jr. and Eric, since his 2016 election win.

While the president no longer holds an executive title, he's retained his stake in the family business via a trust.