Truck driver rescued while hanging off bridge meets McKinney firefighters who saved him

Days after a heart-stopping rescue above a North Texas highway, a tow truck driver got the chance to thank the first responders who saved him.

On Oct. 22, Martin Vasquez was driving his tow truck on Hardin Boulevard over the Sam Rayburn Tollway in McKinney when he swerved to avoid a collision. Vasquez did not hit any other vehicles, but his truck flipped over with the cab dangling off the side of the bridge above speeding traffic below.

Various emergency services responded, including the McKinney Fire Department. Dramatic video captured by the CBS News Texas Chopper showed firefighters positioning ladders from two trucks near the cab. They were eventually able to open the door and pull Vasquez out. He only suffered minor injuries, and did not need to go to the hospital.

Facebook/McKinney Fire Department

Earlier this week, Vasquez and his family made a stop at the fire station to personally thank the crew that helped him get home safely. The McKinney Fire Department also said they brought the firefighters lunch as a token of their appreciation.