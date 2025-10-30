Watch CBS News
Local News

Truck driver rescued while hanging off bridge meets McKinney firefighters who saved him

By
Steven Rosenbaum
Digital Producer, CBS Texas
Steven Rosenbaum is a digital producer for CBS Texas. A versatile journalist, Steven writes, edits and produces content for the CBS Texas digital platforms.
Read Full Bio
Steven Rosenbaum

/ CBS Texas

Days after a heart-stopping rescue above a North Texas highway, a tow truck driver got the chance to thank the first responders who saved him.

On Oct. 22, Martin Vasquez was driving his tow truck on Hardin Boulevard over the Sam Rayburn Tollway in McKinney when he swerved to avoid a collision. Vasquez did not hit any other vehicles, but his truck flipped over with the cab dangling off the side of the bridge above speeding traffic below.

Various emergency services responded, including the McKinney Fire Department. Dramatic video captured by the CBS News Texas Chopper showed firefighters positioning ladders from two trucks near the cab. They were eventually able to open the door and pull Vasquez out. He only suffered minor injuries, and did not need to go to the hospital.

mckinney-fd-truck-rescue.jpg
Facebook/McKinney Fire Department

Earlier this week, Vasquez and his family made a stop at the fire station to personally thank the crew that helped him get home safely. The McKinney Fire Department also said they brought the firefighters lunch as a token of their appreciation.

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue