Truck driver killed in five-vehicle, chain-reaction crash on U.S. 287

ARLINGTON – A truck driver was killed late Friday in a crash involving three 18-wheelers and two SUVs on northbound U.S. 287 near Sublett Road, Arlington police said.

Officers were dispatched to the scene just before 10:30 p.m.

Investigators believe the crash occurred when the driver of an 18-wheeler, who died, failed to slow for traffic that had slowed or stopped in a road construction zone and collided with another 18-wheeler, causing a chain reaction.

In addition to the three 18-wheelers, a 2016 Land Rover and a 2015 Toyota Rav 4 were involved in the accident. According to Arlington police, the second 18-wheeler ran into the Land Rover, which rammed into the Rav 4, which slammed into the third 18-wheeler.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office will release the name of the deceased truck driver after next of kin are notified, police said.

The other drivers and passengers involved in the crash sustained non-life-threatening injuries.