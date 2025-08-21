Troops trade boots for cleats at AT&T Stadium

Service members take the field at AT&T Stadium for NFL-style boot camp

They're used to serving our country—this week, they served up grit and greatness on one of football's biggest stages.

Military members from across Texas and Oklahoma swapped their uniforms for athletic wear and stepped onto the same field where legends play: AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys.

NFL-style drills replace formations

Instead of drills and formations, this boot camp came with 40-yard dashes, vertical jumps and quick-reaction tests—mirroring the NFL combine.

"You see jaws drop when they first step out into the stadium," said Mark Cook, military affairs representative for USAA.

Troops from NAS JRB Fort Worth, Fort Hood and Fort Sill formed teams and competed head-to-head, all in the name of camaraderie—and a shot at Cowboys game tickets.

A dream come true for many

For many, this wasn't just a day off duty—it was a dream come true.

"It was amazing," said Sadie Clark, a service member. "It's my first time ever being to a field in person. I always see it on TV... but to actually be down here and see what it's like for the Cowboys to look up and see all the fans—it was just awesome."

Event honors service through experience

The event, hosted by USAA and the Dallas Cowboys, is part of a larger effort to celebrate the military community—not just with words, but with experiences that remind them just how valued they are.

"I think the biggest thing is the teamwork," one participant shared. "It's a big morale booster to step away from daily duties and have fun together."

VIP tour caps off the day

After the competition wrapped, service members were treated to a private VIP tour of the Medal of Honor Museum and a behind-the-scenes look at Cowboys practice—capping off a day designed to honor their service in a way they'll never forget.

"It's an amazing boost for our morale... to do something crazy like this," said Clark with a grin.