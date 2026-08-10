Man accused of deadly stabbing in Dallas arrested in Mexico, police say

A man who is accused of fatally stabbing a woman and assaulting two children in north Dallas has been arrested in Mexico, according to the Dallas Police Department.

Officers said they were called to a disturbance around 6:40 a.m. on Sunday along the 8300 block of Skillman Street, near Lake Highlands High School. The department said its preliminary investigation revealed that Jesus Leal Huerta entered a residence and assaulted two minors before stabbing 35-year-old Daisy Moctezuma. Moctezuma died at the scene.

Dallas Police said Leal Huerta was taken into custody later that evening in Mexico. He is now awaiting extradition and will be charged with murder and injury to a child when he is brought back. The department said additional charges may be filed as the investigation continues.

Anyone with more information is asked to call Detective Adam Joslin by calling 214-671-4095 or by emailing adam.joslin@dallaspolice.gov.