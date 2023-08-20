Triple-digit heatwave strains North Texas restaurants

FORT WORTH (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Weeks of triple-digit heat are taking a toll on all of us but according to the Texas Restaurant Association, it's hurting restaurants too.

Customers come to HopFusion Ale Works in Fort Worth for their cold beer.

"We chose this instead of going to the outlet malls because we can sit down play some games in the AC and drink a cold beer," said customer Kayla Sanchez.

But even their cold taps aren't a match for this heat. Owner Macy Moore says sales are down this summer compared to other years because of the triple-digit temps.

"I think it definitely has affected us as it's affected most everyone, it's off," said HopFusion Ale Works co-owner Macy Moore.

They're not alone. According To Open Table, Texas restaurants have had 5% fewer seated diners this August than in August of 2022.

"I've been staying in a lot more lately especially since it's been like record-breaking heat," said customer Kayla Sanchez.

Moore says customers tend to come in when it's cooler.

"During the day when it's like super super hot you might see a handful of people trickling in and out," said Moore. "But at night when the sun goes away yeah everybody comes out at night."

Their patio is usually a draw for customers but in this heat — it's empty.

"Nobody wants to get out in it, nobody wants to brave the heat," said Moore.

The Texas Restaurant Association says to help boost revenue during this heat wave, restaurants should encourage to-go sales of food and drinks.

"We've definitely boosted our to-go sales," said Moore. "We've definitely seen that almost right when the hot weather really, really hit you started seeing a lot more to-go sales."

The TRA also suggests restaurant owners make sure their HVAC systems are in tip-top shape.

"We had some AC techs out here last week just to make sure everything was working, yeah, because without that we'd be toast."