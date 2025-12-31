Former Dallas Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs claimed by Packers, reuniting him with Micah Parsons, per reports

The Green Bay Packers claimed former Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs off waivers, making him a member of the Packers just hours after Dallas moved on from the former All-Pro, according to reports.

NFL insider Adam Schefter first reported the move on X this Wednesday, noting that Green Bay claimed Diggs on waivers and finalized the addition shortly after his release.

The Cowboys had waived Diggs on Tuesday, opening the door for another team to take on the remainder of his contract.

Diggs missed eight games this season after suffering a concussion in an accident at home and later dealing with a knee injury. He told reporters that a TV mounting pole attached to the ceiling fell and struck him in the head. In the eight games he played this season, Diggs totaled 25 tackles, according to CBS Sports.

Financially, any team claiming Diggs would inherit what remains of his $8.5 million guaranteed salary, along with the potential for an additional $34 million tied to the 2027 and 2028 seasons, CBS Sports reported.

Dallas signed Diggs to a five-year, $97 million extension in 2023, two years after he led the NFL with 11 interceptions — the most by any player in a season since Everson Walls recorded 11 as a rookie for Dallas in 1981.

Diggs' move to Green Bay also reunites him with former Cowboys teammate Micah Parsons, who posted "We're back …" on social media, signaling their reunion with the Packers.

The Packers have not yet commented publicly on Diggs' role or status heading into the remainder of the season.