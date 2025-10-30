Traveling Vietnam veterans memorial "Wall that Heals" visits North Texas this week

Since November 1982, Americans have been able to visit the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., a powerful memorial to those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

But it's a journey that is tough to make for some; not everyone can get to D.C. and pay they're respects. So in 1996, a traveling wall was created to make this monument accessible to every American.

This week, the Wall that Heals is stopping in Wylie.

Piece by piece, panel by panel, volunteers in Wylie are putting together something special.

"There are people coming that served in Vietnam, Vietnam veterans, that don't get a chance to see the wall in Washington, D.C. This gives them a chance to come and say goodbye," said Mary Lange, a veteran.

Lange's husband served in Vietnam. He passed away, but Lange wanted to bring the wall to North Texas for him.

"He never got to go to the Vietnam Wall up in Washington, but he would be proud that it was here," she said.

It's her way of honoring her husband and those who gave all.

"On the wall, we have 58,281 names. Those who paid the ultimate sacrifice, male and female," said Rodney Gonsalves, a site manager for the wall

Gonsalves is driven to bring the wall to every corner of the country.

"It's very emotional for many, and that's the reason why we do this. If they can't see the wall, we will bring the wall to them," he said.

Visitors will have a moment to honor, reflect, and heal.

"I am so proud of Wylie, I'm so proud that it's here. There are names on that wall that mean so much to so many. It takes my breath away," said Lange.

The wall is open 24/7 at Founders Park in Wylie to visitors until Sunday at 2 p.m.