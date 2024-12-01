Travelers endure gridlock at DFW as Thanksgiving weekend ends

NORTH TEXAS — A record 57 million Texans traveled for Thanksgiving this year and now they have to make it home.

Holiday travel at DFW Airport Sunday night has traffic snarled, according to a representative for the airport.

A representative for DFW said police are directing traffic.

Airport officials ask those traveling to allow extra time to get to the airport Sunday night and ask those driving not to park at the terminal curbside.

"Extremely heavy vehicle traffic continues at the airport tonight," DFW Airport said via social media platform X. "We have police resources on scene helping to move traffic safely. Please help us by allowing extra time to get to the airport tonight and do not park at the terminal curbside."

HAPPENING NOW AT DFW AIRPORT: North Texans are reporting being stuck in HOURS of traffic tonight that’s backed up all the way to 183 and some travelers are getting out of their cars and having to walk miles to make their flight on time. We are trying to get answers from the… pic.twitter.com/ilNZfiliWZ — Amelia Mugavero (@amugaverotv) December 2, 2024