Watch CBS News
Local News

Travelers endure gridlock at DFW as Thanksgiving weekend ends

By S.E. Jenkins

/ CBS Texas

CBS News Live
CBS News Texas Live

NORTH TEXAS — A record 57 million Texans traveled for Thanksgiving this year and now they have to make it home. 

thumbnail-image001.jpg
Maria Josefina Sanchez, MD, MIA

Holiday travel at DFW Airport Sunday night has traffic snarled, according to a representative for the airport.

A representative for DFW said police are directing traffic.

Airport officials ask those traveling to allow extra time to get to the airport Sunday night and ask those driving not to park at the terminal curbside.

"Extremely heavy vehicle traffic continues at the airport tonight," DFW Airport said via social media platform X. "We have police resources on scene helping to move traffic safely. Please help us by allowing extra time to get to the airport tonight and do not park at the terminal curbside."

S.E. Jenkins

S.E. Jenkins is a digital content producer for CBS Texas. She has also been a Digital Content Producer in Tallahassee and Myrtle Beach. S.E. graduated with journalism degrees from Texas State University, Aarhus Universitet and City, University of London.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.