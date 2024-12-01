Travelers endure gridlock at DFW as Thanksgiving weekend ends
NORTH TEXAS — A record 57 million Texans traveled for Thanksgiving this year and now they have to make it home.
Holiday travel at DFW Airport Sunday night has traffic snarled, according to a representative for the airport.
A representative for DFW said police are directing traffic.
Airport officials ask those traveling to allow extra time to get to the airport Sunday night and ask those driving not to park at the terminal curbside.
"Extremely heavy vehicle traffic continues at the airport tonight," DFW Airport said via social media platform X. "We have police resources on scene helping to move traffic safely. Please help us by allowing extra time to get to the airport tonight and do not park at the terminal curbside."