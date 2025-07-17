Where is the flood relief money going? Tracking millions of dollars in Central Texas flood aid

Are donations to Texas flood victims getting to those who need it most?

Are donations to Texas flood victims getting to those who need it most?

Are donations to Texas flood victims getting to those who need it most?

Millions of dollars are funneling in to help the community in the Hill Country floods, but where is all that money going?

"Over the last week, the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country has received more than $30 million through the Kerr County Relief Fund," said Austin Dickson, the CEO of the organization, on July 11.

The Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country is one of several organizations collecting a large majority of those funds, and donations are continuing to roll in.

"We granted out $5 million last week to individuals that were helped through nonprofits in our area," said Jayne Zirkel, the communications and events manager. "We granted out to some business organizations that are helping others in the business community around here. We granted money to some of the volunteer fire departments. All of these organizations have mobilized. They know how to get the aid to people right away, and they're doing that."

So far $1,250,000 has gone to four organizations that help families and individuals like the Salvation Army Kroc Center in Kerrville.

Another $1,250,000 has gone to businesses via the Kerrville Area Chamber of Commerce and Lift Fund.

Another $1,250,000 was handed over to local volunteer fire departments, and $1,250,000 was given to groups and churches that assist with crisis response.

"By law, we cannot give to individuals. So, we are giving to vetted nonprofits who are in good standing with the IRS in our area. All the money stays local," Zirkel said.

Phil Swyers, an officer with the Salvation Army Kroc Center, said they are already putting their portion of donations to use.

"The Salvation Army, proudly, as of last week, has begun giving out gift cards and have been cutting checks," Swyers said. "We have individuals that have lost everything, and we have been putting them in Airbnb's and hotel rooms."

Swyers said it's also providing cleanup kits to families.

The Community Foundation said if an individual wants financial assistance, every non-profit has its own requirements that must be met to receive money, such as an application or registering for a FEMA number.

"It validates that your address is one of the homes or locations that were affected by the disaster, and allows agencies to recognize that, yes, this person is someone who has suffered loss in these floods," said Swyers.

Of the $30 million raised through the Community Foundation and counting, the organization has only distributed $5 million so far. Zirkel said it's working to release a second round of grants in the coming days.