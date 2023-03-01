Watch CBS News
Local News

Tony Romo 'motivated to make a difference' at PGA Champions event

By Annie Gimbel

/ CBS Texas

Your Tuesday Morning Headlines, February 28th, 2023
Your Tuesday Morning Headlines, February 28th, 2023 03:19

IRVING (CBSTexasNews) - Tony Romo is picking up his golf clubs again for a good cause. 

He's returning to play in the PGA TOUR Champions Invited Celebrity Classic presented by Choctaw Casinos & Resorts.

"I am looking forward to playing in the Invited Celebrity Classic at Las Colinas again this year. I love the competition and the crowds. The impact of this event on our community and on the charities is also a big motivation," Romo said in part.

Romo is an accomplished amateur golfer, participating in multiple PGA TOUR events as a sponsor exemption. He is also the three-time winner of the American Century Championship (2018-19, 2022) in Lake Tahoe. 

Other sports celebrities with join the former Dallas Cowboy. World Golf Hall of Famer Annika Sörenstam and newly-retired Major League Baseball star Albert Pujols will play in the tournament at the Las Colinas Country Club in Irving.  

It runs April 21-23 and includes a field of 78 PGA TOUR Champions players and 40 celebrities who will compete in separate competitions for $2.5 million in prize money.

Grounds tickets are free of charge for all three days of the tournament.

The tournament will benefit two children's non-profit organizations, Momentous Institute, and the First Tee Greater Dallas and First Tee Fort Worth. Follow event updates and news on TwitterFacebook, and Instagram.

First published on March 1, 2023 / 2:17 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.