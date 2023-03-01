Tony Romo 'motivated to make a difference' at PGA Champions event

IRVING (CBSTexasNews) - Tony Romo is picking up his golf clubs again for a good cause.

He's returning to play in the PGA TOUR Champions Invited Celebrity Classic presented by Choctaw Casinos & Resorts.

"I am looking forward to playing in the Invited Celebrity Classic at Las Colinas again this year. I love the competition and the crowds. The impact of this event on our community and on the charities is also a big motivation," Romo said in part.

Romo is an accomplished amateur golfer, participating in multiple PGA TOUR events as a sponsor exemption. He is also the three-time winner of the American Century Championship (2018-19, 2022) in Lake Tahoe.

Other sports celebrities with join the former Dallas Cowboy. World Golf Hall of Famer Annika Sörenstam and newly-retired Major League Baseball star Albert Pujols will play in the tournament at the Las Colinas Country Club in Irving.

It runs April 21-23 and includes a field of 78 PGA TOUR Champions players and 40 celebrities who will compete in separate competitions for $2.5 million in prize money.

Grounds tickets are free of charge for all three days of the tournament.

The tournament will benefit two children's non-profit organizations, Momentous Institute, and the First Tee Greater Dallas and First Tee Fort Worth. Follow event updates and news on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.