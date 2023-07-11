Watch CBS News
Tickets now on sale for 'Meow Wolf,' Grapevine's new immersive art experience

By Nicole Nielsen

/ CBS Texas

GRAPEVINE (CBSNewsTexas.com) — Tickets are finally on sale to visit the brand new "Meow Wolf" in Grapevine, which opens in just a few days.

CBS News Texas got a sneak peak inside the immersive art experience to to show you exactly what you can expect.

"It's art...and so much more," Sarah Bradley, Meow Wolf's senior creative director, said. "There's a whole world to explore."

The permanent exhibit sits inside Grapevine Mills—a location meant to bring vistors closer to art and self exploration—and all the art is made by honored local creatives.

"We work together to find the right artists with the right aesthetic to mish-mash this all together into one big beautiful art world," artist liaison Will Heron said.

Touching and feeling the art is also very encouraged at Meow Wolf. 

And what's even better is that all Meow Wolf locations across the country are now certified autism centers, with staff undergoing training to ensure they're prepared to help their sensory-sensitive guests enjoy all their art has to offer. 

"It's a place of relaxation, self reflection and [to] enjoy the maximalism of Meow Wolf," Heron said.

For more information and to purchase your tickets, click here.

