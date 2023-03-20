Three Mineola ISD students hospitalized after school bus crash

MINEOLA (CBSNewsTexas) - Three Mineola ISD students were hospitalized with minor injuries after their school bus collided with a car Monday morning.

The bus was traveling south on State Loop 564, in Wood County when it crossed the center stripe and collided with a car, according to a news release.

The driver of that car was taken to UT Health Hospital in Tyler with non life-threatening injuries.

The school bus driver also went to the hospital for non life-threatening injuries.

Law enforcement officials said the investigation is ongoing.