New court filings from the Innocence Project say Darlie Routier, the Rowlett mom convicted in the 1996 murder of her two young children, is innocent and was wrongly convicted. The documents were filed in a Dallas County court on Thursday.

The New York-based Innocence Project, along with the Austin-based Office of Capital and Forensic Writs, filed a writ of habeas corpus, saying newly found male DNA evidence from an unknown man along with unidentified fingerprints lead to questions about Routier's guilt.

Innocence Project attorney Vanessa Potkin said they're asking for the court to intervene.

"Darlie Routier has spent nearly 30 years on Texas death row for a crime someone else committed, and of which she was a victim," Potkin said. "There's a wealth of newly available forensic evidence that supports Ms. Routier's innocence and dismantles the false narrative the State used to wrongfully convict Ms. Routier. We also now know that the State suppressed exculpatory evidence and presented false testimony at trial. We are urging the Court of Criminal Appeals to remand her case to the district court so that she can present this new evidence."

According to the court filing, advanced DNA testing, which was unavailable in the 1996, showed an unidentified man's DNA on a sock in an alley behind the Routier's home.

Routier was convicted in February 1997 for the stabbing death of her 5-year-old son, Damon and given a death sentence. Routier was never tried for the murder of her 6-year-old son, Devon, who was also killed.

CBS News Texas has reached out to Rowlett Police for comment.

This is a developing story and we will add more to it as it becomes available.