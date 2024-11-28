Thousands travel to downtown Dallas for annual Turkey Trot

A tradition unlike any other – more than 50 years of the Dallas YMCA Turkey Trot continued Thursday morning as runners lined up to work off some calories before their big Thanksgiving meal.

Thousands of people ran, sprinted, jogged, or just walked as the 57th annual Dallas YMCA Turkey Trot took place on Thanksgiving morning.

"Early morning, about to get in, so we'll see how it goes," said David Mejia, a first-time runner of the trot.

There are more than a few first-time runners taking part in this Dallas tradition. Mejia is tagging along with his cousin.

"My cousin right there, he does it every year so I got to ride with him. Yeah, he bamboozled me," said Mejia.

Cooper Thompson dove all the way in, trying to win the costume contest.

"I got a call from college, my mom said do you want to do this Thanksgiving morning, I said why not?" said Thompson, another first-time runner.

But for some, coming to Downtown Dallas for the race is nothing new.

"My wife always runs the turkey trot; it's a Thanksgiving tradition, but it was also important that we celebrate her birthday because she's the most special person in my life, and she shouldn't lose her birthday to Thanksgiving," said John Zuk.

"He really just wanted to embarrass me with all the people shouting happy birthday to me," said his wife, Lauren Elliot.

The fun and the tradition is what has kept people coming back for the last 57 years.

"The best thing about the turkey trot is it's Dallas' way to start Thanksgiving day. All the families that come here, we have some families that have been doing this for 40 years," said Giselle Patterson, who's been organizing the trot for the Dallas YMCA for the last eight years.

"Got to get a sweat in before you get that good turkey in," said Mejia.