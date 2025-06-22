Thousands of kids take part in T.D. Jakes Foundation STEAM Expo

Thousands of children and families gathered Saturday at the Shops at RedBird for the T.D. Jakes Foundation's second annual STEAM Expo, a hands-on event designed to spark curiosity and creativity in science, technology, engineering, arts and math.

Hands-on learning inspires young minds

Excited lines of kids and parents streamed into the venue, where they explored interactive booths, live demonstrations and family-friendly activities. Topics ranged from human anatomy and artificial intelligence to sports medicine and forestry.

Five-year-old Leondri Stiggle was especially enthusiastic about the science experiments.

"It feels hot, so hot! We made lotion, and it feels like it's juice," she said.

Her father, Leon Stiggle, said he wished he had access to similar opportunities as a child.

"When you start early, it always evolves into something better," he said. "It's good they have this program — shout out to T.D. Jakes. Appreciate it!"

Juneteenth education adds cultural depth

The event also featured educational exhibits on Juneteenth, including live actors portraying historical figures such as Fort Worth's Dr. Opal Lee, known as the "grandmother of Juneteenth." The Southwest Dallas County Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. sponsored the exhibit.

"We also have other living exhibits where you can learn about the Emancipation Proclamation and educational development," said chapter president Maiya Bangurah.

Building a future-ready workforce

Kelley Cornish, president of the T.D. Jakes Foundation, said the expo marked the nonprofit's 10th pop-up event in two years.

"People don't realize what an incredible field this is," Cornish said. "We've learned that 2.4 million jobs go unfilled every year because there's no pipeline. We're starting early. Exposure to these careers can literally change a family's dynamic."

The foundation's next event is scheduled for the fall.