Protesters march through downtown Dallas for the Mega March 2025

Thousands of people hit the streets of downtown Dallas Sunday to protest anti-immigration policies and ICE raids under the Trump administration.

People gathered at the National Cathedral of Our Lady Guadalupe on Ross Street with a message and mission for the Mega March 2025.

"Any one of us can be snatched up in the middle of the night. What kind of feeling is that? How is that a way to live? Anyone of my family members may not be here tomorrow because they're undocumented. That's not okay in any way, shape or fashion," Gabriel Rosales said.

Rosales hopes the march brings attention to the need for comprehensive immigration reform.

"Create a pathway for citizenship," Rosales said. "It should be based on their contribution to this economy and the fact that they're not in criminal justice court. The majority of our people are hardworking people."

Organizer Domingo Garcia, with the League of United Latin American Citizens, asked participants to wear white, a symbol of peace. He believes immigrants are important for the country's economy.

"You think the price of steaks and eggs is high? Imagine what happens if all those immigrants that are working, those chicken farms working out there, and those cattle ranches are gone? Then you're really going to be looking at high food prices, and you're also going to be looking at possible shortages," Garcia said.

Organizers said the movement is much more than a march. They have plans for the future, which possibly includes a lawsuit.

"It's going to be filing a lawsuit against the Trump administration on the Alien Sedition Act and the use of that to try to pick up people," Garcia said. "We believe if you're an alien, an immigrant, and you're committing a crime, yes, go, but those that are not committing crimes who have been here dozens of years who have American families, they go to church here, they pay taxes. They never committed a crime. They should have the opportunity for the American dream."

The demonstrators marched to Dallas City Hall, where they had a rally with both English and Spanish speakers.