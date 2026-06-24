Third person arrested in connection with 24-year-old cold case murder, Frisco police say

A third person has been arrested in the 24-year-old cold case murder of Plano resident Frank Weiss, officials said on Wednesday.

Frisco Police

Weiss was found dead near Lake Lewisville within the Frisco city limits in 2002, Frisco police said.

Around 7 a.m. on Wednesday, members of the Frisco Police Department, working with the Waxahachie Police Department, arrested 50‑year‑old Waxahachie resident Jason Honrud on a murder warrant. He is married to Lisa Honrud, who was arrested in connection with Weiss' death in April. Weiss was Lisa Honrud's husband at the time of his death.

In May, police charged 57-year-old Keith Hart, also of Waxahachie, with Weiss' murder.

The details surrounding what led to Weiss' murder have yet to be revealed.