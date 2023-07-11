Thieves steal source of food from community in need

FORT WORTH (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Police, neighbors, and community advocates in Fort Worth's "Stop 6" neighborhood want to know why anyone would steal a community refrigerator meant to help feed hungry people who don't have access to food.

The refrigerator was stolen last week from a location outside of Tabor Farms near the intersection of Village Creek and Berry Street.

It was filled with food and water and was one of the latest community food refrigerators installed throughout Fort Worth by a group called Funky Town Fridge.

The purpose is to provide a safe location with clean food that could be used by anyone who needs it.

They simply pull up, take what they need, or leave something for someone else.

Jhamal Huckaby, who manages Tabor Farms where the fridge and its contents were taken from, said it's a shame someone would steal it.

"To the person who stole our fridge: Karma is not going to be good. Even if you don't want to return it or are not going to return it, you're going to pay for it at the end of the day. I hope you enjoy the fridge or get something out of it because you did a whole community a disservice," Huckaby said.

The sentiment was shared by other community members too.

"Oh lord, they need prayer," said Rose Howard, who lives in the neighborhood said. "That's just a shame."

Funky Town Fridge organizers say they are already working with generous donors who plan to donate a new refrigerator to the outdoor community pantry.

Police say they are aware of the theft and are still investigating who took it and why. So far, no arrests have been made and the fridge has not been found.